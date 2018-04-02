Suspect turns self in, claims robbery in 16-year-old's death

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department said Tuesday a man had turned himself in saying he was involved in the Friday shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Police said 34-year-old Brian Young turned himself in Monday saying he was being robbed at gunpoint when he shot Andrew Meyers. Police arrested Young on charges of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Police said Young was taken to the Pettis County Jail.

Meyers died after being found outside a home Friday suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Sedalia Democrat reported investigators said they found several drug-related items and numerous illegal firearms inside a nearby home.They initially believed Meyers was shot inside that home and made it outside to the road before police were called.