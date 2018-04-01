Suspected Kidnapper Brian Adkison Captured

Ohio law enforcement arrested suspected kidnapper Brian Adkison in Westlake, Ohio, at 12:25 p.m. CDT. His alleged victim tweeted shortly afterwards, "God is good."

Adkison escaped from Caldwell County Detention Center Aug. 11 after being charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and forcible rape. His ex-girlfriend, Lauren Crawford, said he took her captive June 15, while she was walking her dog.

Her mother said the 23-year-old Crawford, an MU student, was knocked unconscious when she jumped from Adkison's truck, but later convinced him to take her to a hospital when she woke up.

According to Westlake Police Department Captain Guy Turner, Adkison was spotted riding a bicycle outside of a nursing home in Westlake. Adkison went inside the nursing home and was arrested there shortly after.