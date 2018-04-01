Suspected Kidnapper Brian Adkison to Face Boone County Judge

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge has set a date for suspected kidnapper Brian Adkison to appear in court on burglary, rape and deviate sexual assault charges. Adkison is accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend, a University of Missouri student in May 2013. Adkison's initial court appearance on the Boone County charges is set for June 23.

On May 1, KOMU 8 News reported Adkison had returned to Missouri to face charges in Caldwell County related to the assault and his escape from the jail. Adkison waived his right to a preliminary hearing that day and the court found probable cause he committed the crimes he was charged with in Caldwell.

Prior to his return to Missouri, Adkison was incarcerated in Ohio since he pleaded guilty there to two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to comply [with authorities], and one charge of petty theft after authorities said stole a truck and a Pennsylvania license plate, then used the truck to elude police.

Authorities said Adkison fled Caldwell County after escaping the county detention center in August 2013. Police found him in Cuyahoga County, Ohio and arrested him there September 4.

In addition to the charges in Boone and Caldwell counties, Adkison also faces charges in three other Missouri counties.