Suspected Kipnapper Shoots Himself

Police say when they approached Smith, he shot himself. Hawk Point is between Alisa's home in Louisiana, Missouri and where she was found in Fenton, near St. Louis. There is no official word on his Smith's condition, though CNN is reporting he is dead.

Smith is suspected of kidnapping Alisa Monday from her front yard where she was playing with her brother. After a frantic day of searching, a passerby found the four year old 70 miles away at a Fenton gas station. Police say someone saw who they thought was a 10-year-old boy and turned out to be Alisa.

Although Alisa didn't return home this morning, the community still showed its support. A medical clinic located right across the street from Alisa's home had balloons and signs. The clinic also made a sign for Blake, Alisa's brother who told their mother Alisa was taken. Neighbors dropped off food and there was a sign in the Maier's front yard that said "Welcome Home Alisa." Her grandfather said she would be back later tonight or early tomorrow. Roy Harrison spoke on behalf of the family this morning.

"Everybody is so happy, you can't even imagine how happy we are. We are still saddened that the guy is still out there," Harrison said.