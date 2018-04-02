Suspected Sex Offender Jailed

[0]((angie on cam))a columbia man is behind bars tonight......After boone county sherrif's deputies nabbed him on an illinois arrest warrant... For a sex crime and child abduction.Illinois authorities say brian w. Richardson abducted a 15-year-old illinois girl from her home back in may.They say the 31-year-old had been in contact with the teenager online.Columbia police found the girl in columbia, later on the day she was abducted.Now richardson will be extradited to illinois to face charges.