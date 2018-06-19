Suspects accused of breaking into Jefferson City snack shop

JEFFERSON CITY - Deputies responded to a burglary involving three male subjects Monday morning at Bee Line Snack Shop in Jefferson City.

Deputies said a store clerk was taking a break in her car at 5:30 a.m. when she heard someone trying to break into the driver's side window. They said a suspect then tried to open the clerk's door before she drove away.

Captain John Wheeler said three suspects then used a rock to break the glass of the front door. He said they stole several items including whiskey, tequila and cigarettes. Wheeler said the suspects were in the store for less than a minute.

"They were in the store for less than 20 seconds, and they left toward Charm Ridge," Captain Wheeler said. "We had deputies in and Jefferson City Police Department saw them fleeing but we were not able to get over there in time. They disappeared."

Store owner Gary Bemboom sais, "They could not have been in the store for more that 30 or 40 seconds, because deputies showed up in about a minute. It was really impressive how fast they showed up."

Captain Wheeler said the community is pretty close knit and thinks someone saw something that could help.

The door the intruders broke in through was replaced before noon Monday.

None of the suspects have been located and deputies are continuing the investigation. Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 573-659-TIPS(8477) or go to jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.