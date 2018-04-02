Suspects accused of robbing an attempted gun sale

JEFFERSON CITY - An attempt to sell an AK-47 turned into a robbery Friday night in the 2300 block of Southridge Drive.

Jefferson City Police said two people were attempting to sell a rifle when the suspects pulled out a weapon and demanded the weapon, cash and cell phones.

Jefferson City police officers and detectives investigated and found a number of firearms, including the rifle, and ammunition near the apartment.

Edward J. Holmes and Matthew Key were arrested on possible charges of robbery and armed criminal action.

Police said the victims were not hurt.