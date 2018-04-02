Suspects Admit to Morgan County Burglaries

MORGAN COUNTY -After being interviewed by authorities, Vernon Dewitt of Stover and Gary James of Stover admitted to being involved in multiple burglaries in the Morgan County Area.

Deputies were called to the Lake Forest Estates Road area earlier this morning in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office made contact with three subjects in a white Dodge full-size truck.

Deputies noticed in the vehicle what looked to be burglary tools. The vehicle was then towed to the sheriff's office for inventory.

Further investigation lead to the recovery of items stolen from the Gravois Mills Fire station burglary and other residential burglaries in the Stover area.

Information from the two suspects has led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and the possible location of a fourth.

Investigation is continuing with the recovery of stolen property and information in reference to other cases.