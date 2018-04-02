Suspects Arrested for String of Robberies and Burglaries

FAYETTE - The Howard County Sheriff's Department said Friday it has two suspects in custody for possible involvement in a string of robberies and burglaries across mid-Missouri. Howard County Sheriff Charlie Polson said the two suspects are 27-year-old Joshua L. Kissinger and 26-year-old Joshua L. Baxter. Polson said Kissinger and Baxter know each other through prison. The Howard County Sheriff's Department arrested Baxter Thursday night and Kissinger Friday morning.