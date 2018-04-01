Suspects arrested in Springfield homicide

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - Police in Springfield say the suspects in the city's ninth homicide of the year have been arrested about 40 miles away.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were booked Wednesday into the Greene County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The two are suspected in Monday night's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Charles Cortez. Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said investigators believe Cortez was dumped in a street after being shot several times inside a vehicle.

A tip led to a search for the suspects in Lebanon, where police spotted their car early Tuesday at a McDonald's restaurant. The two ran after crashing their car following a chase.

The male suspect was apprehended Tuesday afternoon on a Lebanon street. The woman was captured early Wednesday.