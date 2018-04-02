Suspects arrested in two burglaries and one theft

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department said Thursday two suspected burglars were arrested Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, Austin Cash and Mathew Curry, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and one theft from motor vehicle.

Officers said in one burglary, the suspects forced entry into a residence and stole some property. In the other burglary, CPD said, the suspects entered an open garage and stole items from a vehicle. Both burglaries happened in the 1100 block of La Rail Drive while the residents were home.

In the theft from a motor vehicle, the suspects are accused of stealing items from a passenger car parked in the driveway in the 1100 block of Northshore Drive.

Officers said Cash and Curry are accused of first degree burglary, first degree property damage, resisting or interfering with an arrest, felony stealing and misdemeanor stealing. Cash also faced a charge of first degree trespass.