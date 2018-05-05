Suspects at large after gun flashed on Lincoln University campus

JEFFERSON CITY - Two persons of interest were at large Monday afternoon after officials put Lincoln University on lockdown because of reports that someone flashed a handgun on campus.

Lincoln University sent a security alert at 1:23 p.m. putting the campus into lockdown. Just before 2 p.m., officials said Jarell Craig (pictured left) and Marquel Lewis (pictured right) were persons of interest.

Officials said the lockdown was lifted at 2:20 p.m., but Craig and Lewis had not been found.

Lincoln University Police did not give KOMU 8 News any additional information about the persons of interest or why the lockdown had been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln University Police Department at 573-681-5555.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more information.]