Suspects Caught From Illinois

2007

COLUMBIA (AP) - Authorities in Missouri say two men sought on charges in a southern Illinois slaying have been captured. Police say 29-year-old Terrance Vinson and 28-year-old Michael Thompson surrendered less than a half hour after a SWAT team surrounded a house. Both are charged in Illinois' Williamson County with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death earlier this month of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter. Slaughter's body was found October 17th near Carbondale, Illinois. Bond for Thompson and Vinson in Illinois is set at $1 million apiece.