Suspects Charged in Robbery-Shooting

LIBERTY - Four people are charged in a robbery and shooting that killed two people and wounded five others in this Kansas City suburb. Prentiss Fulton, 25, and Lark Gardner, 23, both of Kansas City, and Kelly Yow, 30, of Independence, face one count each of second-degree murder. They are accused of killing 22-year-old Patrick Hooton and 18-year-old Angela Windle. The three defendants and a fourth man, Dennis Jones, 25, of Kansas City, are also charged with first-degree robbery. Prosecutors said the shooting happened last Monday when the four suspects went to rob a drug house. But authorities don't know what led to an argument and shootout in the house.