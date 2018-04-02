Suspects in Mid-Missouri drug cases plead guilty in federal court

JEFFERSON CITY - Five men in two drug-related cases pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

In the first case, Michael Pearson, 41, from Jefferson City pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. Authorities with the DEA and MUSTANG arrested Pearson and two others following an exchange in which Pearson retrieved a bag of meth from another suspect's car.

Officers caught Pearson following a short chase, and found two bundles, each with more than four pounds of pure meth, which Pearson admitted to throwing from his car during the chase.

The other suspects in the case, 41-year-old David Rodebaugh and 25-year-old Hernan Hurtado, pleaded guilty earlier.

In the second case, four men from Fulton pleaded guilty to their roles in a plan to sell K2, a synthetic marijuana-like drug, at businesses in Callaway County.

The suspects include Shawn Browning, 26; Timothy Sandfort, 30; Brandon Rader, 32; and Joshua Sheets, 30. They are among seven total suspects arrested, charged, and who pleaded guilty in the conspiracy, which generated more than $6.6 million in sales.