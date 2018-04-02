Suspects in One Bank Robbery Accused in Another

MORLEY (AP) - Two people accused of robbing one southeast Missouri bank are now charged with robbing another.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that the Morley branch of First Commercial Bank was robbed May 20. One of the three suspects told police that he and one of the other suspects also robbed the Essex branch on March 17.

Tyrice Royston and Pamela Lathon, both of the St. Louis area, are accused in both crimes. A third suspect, Alexander Trotter, is charged only in the Morley robbery.

All three are jailed in Scott County.