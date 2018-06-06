Suspects Run In Robbery

The victim was walking northbound in the 1000 Block of Madison St. around 10:20 p.m. when he was approached by a black male subject who was walking southbound on Madison St.

The first subject was then joined by a second subject, a white male, and the two approached the victim.

They each brandished a small frame semi-automatic hand gun. The subjects demanded money from the victim and received an undisclosed amount of cash.

The subjects left running northbound on Madison St.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.