Suspended Sentence for Mom Who Left Gun in Crib

ST. PETERS (AP) - A St. Louis-area woman has received a suspended sentence for child endangerment after authorities said she left a loaded rifle in her toddler's crib.

Cheryl Darlene Dudley of St. Peters pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangerment on Wednesday.

Authorities went to her home in July after someone saw Dudley's 22-month-old daughter tied to the garage with a rope. During the investigation police found a loaded rifle in the toddler's crib. Dudley said she put it there after hearing noises in her back yard.

Police also found narcotics in a dresser within reach of the toddler and a 7-year-old. Officers said the home was covered in dog feces, cigarettes and other trash.