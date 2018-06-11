Suspensions of Missouri students who walked out reversed

HAZELWOOD (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district has reversed the suspensions of several students who walked out in support of union teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Hazelwood district announced the decision Thursday. The district says employees may have "manipulated students into the walkout," something the union denies.

Issues arose Monday when dozens of students walked out of class for more than an hour to protest the school board's handling of teacher negotiations. The district suspended those who walked out, saying that while their First Amendment rights are respected, disruptive behavior and board policy violations cannot be condoned.

Since then, students have marched with signs in front of Hazelwood West High School, and along with parents have crowded a board meeting and staked out the administrative office.