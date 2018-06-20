Suspicious Death in St. Louis County

AP-MO--MysteriousDeath 01-02 0097 AP-MO--Mysterious Death,0083 Man's mysterious death under investigation FRONTENAC, Mo. (AP) -- The death of a 49-year-old man in a well-to-do area of St. Louis County is under investigation. William Michael McMakin was found dead early yesterday in a Frontenac home he shared with another man. Police are trying to determine how he died. Authorities are calling the death suspicious but are saying little else -- not even the room where the body was found. There hasn't been a suspicious death in Frontenac in ten years. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-02-07 0828EST