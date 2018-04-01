Suspicious Package Causes Concern in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have shut down a small area of downtown after a suspicious package was found outside a building.

The package was discovered about 8 a.m. Thursday near a building in the 1500 block of Market Street. A robot was brought in to help deal with it, and crews were preparing to spray water on the package. Market Street was closed in the area and onlookers were being kept away.

The building houses many city offices, including municipal court. It is next to a large Post Office.