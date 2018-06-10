Suspicious Package Found at Memorial Veteran's Hospital

COLUMBIA - A suspicious package was found at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital around 10:15 Wednesday morning.

It was discovered just sitting outside the main entrance.

The main entrance and waiting area near where the package was found were evacuated briefly to ensure everyone's safety while the package was being looked at.

VA police investigated the package and determined the contents to be harmless.

Hospital public affairs officer Stephen Gaither said it was unusual that the package was just left there.

"We have policies and procedures in place and we have to be alert to that kind of possibility so if something looks suspicious it is our responsibility to notify people within our organization," Gaither said.

Police are still investgating who might have left the package.