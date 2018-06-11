Suspicious package leads to Fort Leonard Wood building evacuation

FORT LEONARD WOOD - An incident involving a suspicious package at the Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment Headquarters forced an evacuation of the building Monday.

Personnel inside the building were evacuated at 7:30 a.m. The suspicious package also forced the closure of nearby East 8th Street.

The package was cleared and the building and East 8th Street were reopened at 8:45 a.m.