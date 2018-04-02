Suspicious package shuts down Springfield airport terminal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Air traffic has resumed at a southwestern Missouri airport after an investigation into a suspicious package.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott said Transportation Security Administration screeners alerted the fire department about the package around 9:30 a.m. Friday, and air traffic was halted. No details about the package were immediately available.

Springfield-Branson National Airport spokesman Kent Boyd told Springfield media that people were moved to the far end of the concourse, and the bag that contained the suspicious device was placed in a separate room in the basement of the airport.

The airport has nonstop flights to 10 U.S. cities and serves 750,000 passengers each year.

FBI spokesman Bob Stewart said it's very early in the investigation, but he said the owner of the suspicious object has been identified.