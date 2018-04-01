'Suspicious' Packages at Colorado University Harmless

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Hazardous material experts say two suspicious packages found at the University of Colorado's Aurora campus are harmless.

Cautious university officials summoned the experts Monday, taking extra precautions after a student was accused of gunning down 12 people at a movie theater and rigging his apartment with explosives.

Officials say one package was slipped under the door of a professor, who didn't recognize the sender. The other was in the campus mail system.

A robot was used to examine one. Officials haven't said what either contained. They say there is no evidence either was connected to James Holmes, who had enrolled in a Ph.D. program but was withdrawing.

Investigators say some of the materials Holmes used in the attack early Friday were delivered to him at the university.