Suspicious person near Murry's causes lockdown

COLUMBIA - Columbia police locked down businesses Wednesday night after a suspicious person was reported in the area.

Officer Bryana Larimer said officers went to Green Meadows Shopping Center around 7:15 p.m. after people called about the person. One caller reported seeing the suspicious person holding a gun to his head. Police later confirmed the man had an airsoft gun.

Larimer said officers saw the man go to a nearby apartment complex after they arrived. The department's Crisis Negotiation Team and a K9 officer came to the scene to help look for the man.

During the search, Larimer said officers contained the apartment complex and two nearby businesses, Murry's and The UpperCrust, were on modified lockdown.

Larimer said around 8:50 p.m. the man left the apartment complex, and officers detained him without incident.

A restaurant employee said Missouri Football Coach Gary Pinkel was eating at Murry's during the incident.

Police said no one in any business was hurt.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to clarify the man was holding an airsoft gun.]