Sustain Mizzou Hosts Electronic Waste Drive

COLUMBIA - Today, between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M., Sustain Mizzou will be outside of the MU Student Center, encouraging people to responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics.

The group began collecting Monday and tomorrow will be the last day of their electronic drive. Anything with a cord or battery can be donated.

Any electronic that is no longer used, or no longer works, is acceptable. Other examples of things that can be donated are TVs, hair dryers and even electronic toothbrushes.

If someone wants to donate larger items, like refrigerators, then they can be dropped off and left at Lowery Mall.

Sustain Mizzou states on their website that donating to the drive helps keep toxins out of landfills, stop electronics from being shipped overseas for improper handling, as well as helping people get rid of some of the extra junk sitting around houses.

The group encourages everyone to stop by to learn more about world electronic waste.