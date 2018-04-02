Sustainable Living Fair

Participants took part in workshops and discussions ranging from conserving home energy to healthy eating.

Organizers said today's fair taught everyone about the importance of using less.

"We drive cars too much. Our cars are too inefficient and we use too much energy in every aspect of our lives. We could do the same thing using less energy. We just need to really rethink how we do things." said organizer Mark Haim.

For the first time this year's fair also included several demonstrations. One of these was about choosing to use furniture made from cardboard.