SUV Driver Arrested after Slamming into Home

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - A man is in custody after a sport utility vehicle slammed into a home in St. Louis County.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. Thursday in Hazelwood. No one in the home was hurt when the Chevrolet Jimmy crashed into the front.

Police say the driver ran from the scene but police caught him a few blocks away. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Formal charges have not been filed and the suspect's name was not released.