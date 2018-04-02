SUV Rolls into Diversion Channel

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A southeast Missouri man's planned day of fishing ended up with firefighters fishing his SUV out of a Mississippi River diversion channel.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the man had just parked his 2010 Dodge Durango at the top of a boat ramp Thursday afternoon when his cell phone rang. He got out to answer it and watched in horror as the sport utility vehicle rolled down the ramp into the water and sank.

The man, who declined to give his name, thought he had put it in park. A four-man water rescue team from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department went into the channel on a boat and found the SUV. They connected a cable to the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it out.