SW Missouri couple charged with selling K2

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri couple is charged with selling $1 million of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

The U.S. Attorney says in a news release that 79-year-old Doy Case and his 67-year-old wife, Tressie Case, of Rogersville, were charged Tuesday in a nine-count indictment.

Prosecutors allege the Cases received more than 100,000 grams of synthetic marijuana through their business, called Magic Dragon, between September 2010 and November 2012. They allegedly sold the drug for $10 per gram.

Court documents say the Cases advertised the drugs in high school yearbooks and with student organizations, saying K2 were herbal aromas and incense.

The release says federal agents gave the Cases a chance to voluntarily quit the practice in 2012 but they did not.

Online records don't indicate if the Cases have an attorney.