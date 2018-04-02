SW Missouri Fairgrounds Gets Renamed

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - It's not the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds anymore. The 70-year-old venue on I-44 in Springfield is now the Missouri Entertainment and Event Center. General Manager Pat Lloyd says the new name reflects the nearly 100 annual events the facility hosts now, and more they hope to host in the future. It will remain the home of the Ozark Empire Fair in mid-summer. The center features an 80,000 square-foot exhibition hall, an 8,500 seat outdoor arena and several livestock exhibition halls.