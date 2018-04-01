SW Missouri Hopes for Boost from Golf Tournament

BRANSON (AP) - Organizers of a professional golf tournament that will bring some of the sport's biggest legends to southwest Missouri this summer say the event will be a huge economic boost for the Branson area.

The Legends of Golf tournament - often credited as the driving force behind creation of what is now the Champions Tour - has committed to at least five years at Buffalo Ridge, owned by the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino have committed to the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops tournament the week of June 2-8.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon on Tuesday said the tournament is a significant long-term opportunity to improve the area's economy.