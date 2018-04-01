SW Missouri Man Sentenced for Manslaughter

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for beating another man to death in 2011.

Thirty-two-year-old Ronald G. Inman, of Webb City, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Travis Weaver of Carthage.

The Joplin Globe reports Weaver after a fight with Inman outside a home east of Joplin.

A detective testified at a preliminary hearing that Inman admitted hitting Weaver twice in the head with a piece of wood while Weaver was sitting in a chair on the porch. He claimed it was self-defense because Weaver was coming toward him with a knife. But no knife was found at the scene and evidence suggested Weaver was hit as he sat in the chair.