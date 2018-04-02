SW Missouri Sheriff Sues Jasper County Commission

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri sheriff is suing the Jasper County Commission in a dispute over control of tax grant funds.

Sheriff Archie Dunn on Monday sued the commission, individual commissioners and members of a law enforcement panel that determines who receives tax grants.

Dunn and the commission have been feuding over control of the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Grants Application Panel. In April, the commission created a new tax grant board and stripped the sheriff of control of the funds.

In his lawsuit, Dunn is seeking to have that action reversed. He argues an initiative approved by taxpayers in 2005 specified that the members of the panel would be appointed by the sheriff.

The Carthage Press reports that commissioners declined to comment Monday because they hadn't seen the lawsuit.