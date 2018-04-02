SW Mo. Counselor Pleads to Assault

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) - A former high school counselor in southwest Missouri has pleaded guilty to assault in a deal that also requires her to surrender her state teaching certificate.

The Joplin Globe reports that 37-year-old Lori A. Layher, of Moundville, a former counselor at Bronaugh High School, pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of assault.

Layher had been charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy and four counts of sexual contact with a student by a school employee. The counts stemmed from alleged sexual contact with two boys under the age of 17 on and off school grounds.

The judge also placed Layher on one year of supervised probation.