SW Mo. Deputies Cleared in Fatal Shooting

BOLIVAR - A prosecutor says two sheriff's officers in southwest Missouri were justified in killing a gun-wielding man earlier this year in the town of Fair Play.

The officers responded June 9 to reports that 60-year-old Jerry Holman was intoxicated and waving his gun outside his auto repair shop. He was also saying he would shoot the first person who approached him.

KYTV reports Holman pointed the gun at two Polk County sheriff's officers who tried to disarm him. He was shot after refusing to cooperate.

County prosecutor Kenneth Ashlock concluded this week the shooting was justified.