SW Mo. Man Guilty in Case Involving Twin 'Wives'

STOCKTON, Mo. - A jury has found a 44-year-old southwest Missouri man guilty of attempted rape in a case involving twin sisters who lived as his wives at a ranch inhabited by Morman fundamentalists.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Charles Laub was found guilty of one count Friday in Cedar County. The women say they were not legally married to Laub but had participated in a religious ceremony in Utah in 2001.

The women and their combined eight children fled their shared husband nearly two years ago. The 27-year-olds told authorities Laub had isolated them from family and friends and did not allow them to refuse sex.

Online court records indicate Laub was taken into custody after the trial and was being held on $25,000 bond. He is to be sentenced March 11.