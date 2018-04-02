SW Mo. Man Sentenced in Accident that Killed Son

OZARK (AP) - A Missouri man was sentenced a total of 14 years in prison for a fatal traffic accident that killed his 3-year-old son and injured four other people.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 34-year-old John Clark of Sparta was sentenced Friday to four seven-year prison sentences. He will serve two of the sentences concurrently, then serve the other two sentences concurrently. Clark pleaded guilty in October to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of second-degree assault.

Kohen Clark died after the three-vehicle accident on Missouri 14 between Ozark and Nixa in November 2012. The car his dad was driving went across the center line and caused two collisions. The arresting officer reported he smelled alcohol on Clark's breath and Clark refused to take sobriety tests.