SW Mo. Officials Investigate 4-Year-Old's Death
JERKTAIL (AP) - The death of a 4-year-old southwest Missouri boy whose body was found in a lagoon is being investigated as a possible homicide.
Wright County Sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began investigating after the body was found Wednesday morning behind a home between Hartville and Competition.
KY3-TV reports a 22-year-old person of interest was taken to a Springfield hospital and is under police supervision. Three other children in the home are in protective custody.
No further details were immediately available.
Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com
