SW MO Police Say Man Died at Homeless Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police say heat may have played a role in the death of a 55-year-old man at a homeless camp in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Springfield police have identified the man as Gregory Foster. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Columbia.

Police said in a news release that people from the camp came out of a wooded area and asked a passing motorist to call 911 late Saturday morning. The people said they believed their friend was dead.

Foster was found lying in a small tent.