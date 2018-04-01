SW Mo. Woman in Critical Condition after Shot in Head

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) - A 24-year-old southwest Missouri woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head during target practice at her home.

The Joplin Globe reports the shooting occurred Saturday in Sarcoxie. The Jasper County Sheriff's Department says Kelly Crawford was airlifted to an area hospital after she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff's department says charges are pending against a 31-year-old man, who witnesses say was handling the firearm when it discharged.