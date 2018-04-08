Swallowed Cell Phone

Marlon Brando Gill testified yesterday that Melinda Abell swallowed the cell phone while she was drunk, and that he tried to dislodge the phone from her throat. Doctors testified that Abell almost suffocated, and that the phone was so deep in her throat it must have been forced there. But Gill's attorneys insist the 25-year-old victim swallowed the phone intentionally to prevent Gill from finding out who she'd been calling. Gill is charged with first-degree assault.