SWAT team arrests South Dakota fugitive in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A fugitive from South Dakota was found in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department's SWAT team located the suspect, Christian David Ladin-Villela at the 700 block of Morris Drive.

20-year-old Ladin-Villela is accused of 10 counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm in an incident in Sioux Falls. A warrant for Ladin-Villela's arrest was issued with a $500,000 bond.

When the SWAT team arrived Ladin-Villela surrendered peacefully to police and taken into custody.

Ladin-Villela is currently at the Cole County jail pending extradition to Sioux Falls.