SWAT Teams Arrest Male Fugitive

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office SWAT and Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Teams arrested an armed fugitive Sunday without incident.

Authorities arrested Dustin R. Mask, 24 of Stoutland, near the 900 Block of Beauty Road in Camdenton.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office reported Mask was taken into custody after authorities gained entrance into the home.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the home while waiting for a search warrant. Once the search warrant was received, Mask was taken into custody "without incident".

Mask was arrested for probation violation warrant, assault warrant from Laclede County and other pending charges from Lake Ozark Police.

He is being held at Camden County Adult Detention Facility.