Swift Approval Sought for Midwest Oil Pipeline

MARSHALL, Mo. (AP) - A Canadian company's plan to build an oil pipeline that will stretch for hundreds of miles through the Midwest is quietly on the fast-track to approval - just not the one you're thinking of.

As the Keystone XL pipeline remains mired in the national debate over environmental safety and climate change, another company, Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, is hoping to begin construction early next month on a 600-mile-long pipeline.

The pipeline would carry tar sands from Flanagan, Ill., to Enbridge's terminal in Cushing, Okla., from where it could be moved through existing lines to Gulf Coast refineries.

The company is seeking an expedited permit review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and has been holding public meetings this week to try to woo communities that would be affected.