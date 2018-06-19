Swinger Appointed as Pemiscot County Collector

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed as the new revenue collector in Pemiscot County.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Monday that he had selected former Rep. Terry Swinger, of Caruthersville, to take over the county collector position after the recent death of Collector Keith Jean.

Swinger represented a southeast Missouri state House district from 2004 to 2012. He's an optometrist and past president of the Missouri Optometric Association.