Switzer's Licorice Available Again.

Michael and Joseph Switzer have reintroduced the candy in cherry, black and strawberry flavors. It's available at grocery and drug stores in several states, as well as Target and Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores. While they incorporated in 2003, much of the reintroduction has come this year and stores have the licorice available for Halloween. The business is making the licorice in Minnesota, but remains headquartered in St. Louis, with eight full-time employees.