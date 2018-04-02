Symphony Extends Directors Contract

AP-MO--Symphony-Robertso 09-14 0088 AP-MO--Symphony-Robertson,0059 St. Louis Symphony extends Robertson's contract ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra extends the contract of music director David Robertson through August of 2010. The contract, announced today, includes a clause allowing both parties to extend the contract on a yearly basis. Robertson began his tenure last year. Concertmaster David Halen says Robertson has brought the orchestra, quote, "brilliance, creativity and boundless energy." (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-09-14-06 1050EDT