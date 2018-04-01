Symphony to Offer Free Tickets to Furloughed Workers

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Symphony is offering free tickets this weekend to furloughed federal workers.

The symphony said Friday that the gesture seeks to show support to those directly affected by the federal government shutdown.

The shows on Saturday and Sunday feature the works of American composers George Gershwin and John Adams.

Each federal employee can obtain two tickets, which must be picked up in person at the Powell Hall Box Office. A valid federal ID is required.